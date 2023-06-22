Stepson of billionaire missing on Titanic sub shoots his shot with OnlyFans model

The stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding has made his move on an OnlyFans model while awaiting news on the search for his stepfather on the missing OceanGate Titanic submersible.

Designed as a tourist vessel to take passengers down to the Titanic’s wreck, the OceanGate Titan is still missing. With only hours of oxygen left at this point, the search for the submersible is becoming dire.

There are serious concerns for those onboard, identified as British billionaire Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Ocean Gate CEO Stockton Rush.

Now, Harding’s stepson, Brian Szasz, is taking to Twitter to “cope” with the news in some rather unusual ways.

OnlyFans model Brea, who goes by ‘Perfexiaa’ on the platform, posted a photo of herself in a string bikini with the caption “Can I sit on you?” Szasz retweeted the photo, replying to the rhetorical question with “Yes please!”

Twitter users were torn over the post, which came directly after Szasz’s tweet asking people to keep his family in their prayers.

“You’re unreal, man. Unf****** real,” one person posted, questioning Szasz’s tweet amid the current search for his stepfather. Another agreed with the sentiment, saying “[laughing my a** off], quote tweeting a thirst trap while your stepdad is lost at sea is wild business”.

But others asked for judgment to be reserved, “Y’all can’t tell people how to cope, his emotions may be delayed. It’s honestly [a lot] to process. [Relax] he’s literally going through enough.”

Szasz was previously scrutinized for choosing to attend a Blink 182 concert despite the news that Harding was missing aboard the submersible.

He later defended the decision via Instagram stories, writing “Yes I went to [Blink 182] last night. What am I supposed to do, sit at home and watch the news?”

“Not sorry, this band has helped me through hard times since 1998,” Szasz concluded.

Amongst those unimpressed with Szasz’s decision was American rapper Cardi B, who clapped back at people questioning whether Szasz should be “sad at the house” instead.

“Yes. You supposed to be at the house sad,” Cardi B said. “You’re supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.”

“Isn’t it sad that you, a whole f****** billionaire, and nobody gives a f*** about you?” the rapper continued. “Like, you missing, and motherfuckers is ready to shake d**** at concerts. That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

Szasz has since fired back at Cardi B, determined to stick by his decision.

As news on the missing OceanGate Titan progresses, we will continue to keep you updated. For all the latest entertainment news, check out our page here.