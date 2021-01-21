Spotify listeners panic as Joe Rogan, Charli D’Amelio & other podcasts suddenly disappear

On January 21, Spotify listeners across the net were shocked to see that a number of podcasts were removed from the platform, including such personalities as Joe Rogan, Charli D’Amelio, and more.

Spotify is one of the world’s most popular music streaming platforms – but it’s more than just a music listening service. A vast array of personalities have scored exclusive podcast deals with the website, further bolstering the platform’s already impressive library of content.

However, on January 21, 2021, listeners were surprised to find that they couldn’t access their favorite podcasts, as nearly all of them have seemingly disappeared from the net.

It’s not just small-time podcasts, either; TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s ‘2 Chix’ podcast was suddenly removed, as well as Joe Rogan’s ‘Joe Rogan Experience,’ which notably scored an exclusive deal with the site last year.

Is @Spotify down for podcasts rn? — nice bangs stupid ass (@miss_chezzyyyy) January 21, 2021

no its not just you — MacauMafia (@MacauMafia) January 21, 2021

It’s not just the desktop website that isn’t working; the mobile app is also having troubles, with users being met with a message that claims “something went wrong.”

Some users, however, have found that the problem can be fixed by logging out and logging back into their accounts. Those who don’t have an account, though, are still out of luck.

At the time of writing, there’s no official reason why the podcasts have gone missing, leaving users stressed out and confused until a reply is released.