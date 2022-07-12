Spotify buys music-based Wordle clone ‘Heardle’

Dylan Horetski . 57 minutes ago

Popular music streaming platform Spotify revealed that they have purchased Heardle, a wordle clone that has players guess the song.

In early January 2022, Wordle began taking over social media timelines as players shared their attempts to guess the “word of the day.”

Less than a month later, the game was purchased by The New York Times for over a million dollars. Since then, dozens of clones have popped up.

One of those games is Heardle, a clone that has users guess a song based on a short clip, and its met the same fate as Wordle as the game has been acquired by Spotify.

Spotify purchases Heardle

Spotify Here are the instructions on how to play the popular music-based Heardle clone.

Revealed on July 12 in a Spotify blog post, the popular music streaming platform explained that they are set to acquire Heardle.

Heardle gives players the task to guess a song based on its opening notes. They’re given six guesses, and every guess gives the player a few more seconds to help them form their answer. The song eventually gets fully revealed, whether there’s a successful guess or not.

“Passion for music runs deep—and so does showing off those skills in musical trivia. Millions do just that with Heardle, a daily music game,” the company explained. “And at Spotify, we love all things music—and all things music trivia—which is why we’re excited to announce that the beloved interactive music trivia game will be joining Spotify.”

Existing fans of the game don’t need to fret, as Spotify also mentioned in the blog that the look and feel of the game will remain the same — much like the transition Wordle went through after its NYT purchase.

However, the company has already begun to deploy improvements to the game. Players will be able to listen to the full song of the day on Spotify as soon as they finish the game — and they promise more features to come “down the road.”

Users in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to access these new features immediately.