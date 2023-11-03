Spanish VTuber agency shuts down despite debuting new talents just three months ago

Spanish VTuber agency Sedai One has unexpectedly shut down following the graduation of Aono Nemo despite it having debuted two new talents as recently as August 2023.

While VTuber fans will be familiar with the Chinese, Indonesian, and English-speaking communities there is another international audience that often goes underappreciated.

The Spanish-speaking community has always had a passion for anime which naturally translated across to VTubers once the industry grew big enough. This led to the emergence of agencies and branches dedicated to Spanish-speaking talents like V-Idol Project and Idol Corp ES.

Article continues after ad

However, the Spanish VTuber community took a huge blow this week as one of its most prevalent agencies has pulled the plug.

Article continues after ad

VTuber agency Sedai One suspends activities indefinitely

As first announced on October 31, 2023, in a tweet that has since been removed along with its official Twitter account, Sedai One has shut down.

Translated by Reddit user Soyunapina12, the post stated: “We thank you for the immense support given to all the talents during the last 2 years, however, it is our duty to announce that as of October 31, 2023, Sedai One will suspend its activities indefinitely and permanently.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“We respectfully call upon the entire community to avoid rumors and speculations related to the talents and anyone related to the company. The fate of the currently active talents will be communicated individually through their corresponding social media profiles,” the announcement revealed.

Article continues after ad

Reddit Sedai One’s full announcement as translated on Reddit: r/VirtualYoutubers.

The deleted tweet concluded with the Executive Director of Sedai One thanking the staff and talents for their work in creating a “close-knit and diverse community.”

Sedai One’s closure comes as a surprise with the agency having debuted two new talents as recently as August 2023: Eiwy Fley and Enya Yoruneko.

Article continues after ad

The agency’s remaining talents were given the option to continue using their existing name and model as independent VTubers.

Anastasia White, Eiwy Fley, and Enya Yoruneko have all chosen to take this path while Aono Nemo has instead rebranded her Twitter and YouTube account to ‘Ava Ch’.