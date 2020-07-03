Spanish streamer Grefg reveals why he’s been banned on Twitch

Spanish Twitch star ‘Grefg’ has been banned from the platform after accidentally showing a video on stream that broke the site’s community guidelines.

Grefg is a popular face among Spanish Twitch viewers, boasting over 14.2 million subscribers on his YouTube alone due to his humorous Minecraft content, Fortnite games and collaborations with other broadcasters.

However, Grefg’s streaming schedule took a sharp turn on July 3, with the Streamer Bans Twitter account confirming that the Spaniard had been banned from the site.

Fans took to social media to discover the reason for his suspension, which Grefg explained in a Tweet of his own shortly thereafter.

According to the streamer, he’d been banned for a 24-hour period from the platform due to an issue during an event in his Minecraft stream.

“I have officially been banned from Twitch,” the broadcaster wrote, as told via a Google translation on Twitter. “The ban will be in effect for 24 hours, and it was from a troll video that we ate at a Calvaland event. I accept and respect the decision of Twitch, since I think that with the greatest they are the ones with whom we must set an example.”

Although we cannot show the “troll” video in question here, viewers posted a clip that appears to be from the offending moment that took place during Grefg’s stream, which showed some less-than-savory material that broke Twitch’s Community Guidelines.

While it seems that the shocking video popped up during his on-stream foray into YouTube, without the streamer’s intention of showing such content, he appears to agree with his punishment, and will return to the platform after his 24-hour ban is complete.

This ban comes as a huge shock to fans, as the Spanish streamer became one of the fastest-growing channels on Twitch in fall 2019, despite only starting his channel in October.

Being the fourth most-watched Spanish channel on the platform at the time, and breaking into the top 150 most-watched channels as a whole, it seemed like Grefg was on the fast-track to success.

In spite of his ban, his fanbase is highly supportive of the streamer, who will continue to have a huge viewerbase in spite of his current 24-hour down period.