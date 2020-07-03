Mr Beast is paying people to quit his Finger on the App challenge

YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is now paying people to quit his ‘Finger on the App’ challenge even though there are only a handful of players left.

MrBeast has become synonymous with YouTube challenges that see either his friends or his viewers winning thousands of dollars or tonnes of expensive technology.

As he’s continued to up the ante, making the challenges even more intense and adding bigger payouts, his Finger on the App challenge has swept the globe. It’s pretty simple, download his specific app and keep your finger on the screen longer than anybody else that is competing.

Though, as you might expect, the field has been whittled down pretty quickly. Players have bowed out because they’ve answered a call, their phone has ran out of battery, or because someone has sabotaged them. Yet, the YouTuber is now cutting down the field himself with cash.

Late into the day on July 2, Mr Beast dropped a dastardly tweet that suggested he was willing to start buying people out of the tournament.

He quickly followed that up by appearing in livestreams of people taking part in the challenge, offering them $5,000 to bow out.

MrBeast gave them five minutes to make their decision – scoop up the easy $5,000 or hold on and try to bag the top prize of $25,000. He revealed that two quickly took him up on the offer and bowed out with the quick cash.

Advertisement

Offered him $5,000 and he took his finger off the app!



9 people remain. pic.twitter.com/rCYJ8LvCr4 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) July 3, 2020

Obviously, some players would have ignored his offer and powered on in the hope of winning the top prize, but the players who quit were obviously content with taking the guaranteed money.

As the challenge draws to its conclusion, with only a handful of people left, MrBeast might just continue to up the ante and offer up more cash for early exits. We’ll just have to wait and see. It should be interesting either way.