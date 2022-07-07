Sodapoppin loses it over xQc’s hilarious reaction during Mogul Money Live

Virginia Glaze . 7 hours ago

Twitch star Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris couldn’t hold in his laughter after noticing xQc in the audience of Ludwig’s Mogul Money Live event that took place over the weekend.

YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren is making waves online thanks to his very own streamer game show called ‘Mogul Money.’

The show is very much like Jeopardy, but instead of pitting random trivia enthusiasts against each other, Ludwig reels in his fellow broadcasters for a hilarious streamer-versus-streamer showdown.

His most recent Mogul Money show was a live event with a massive in-person audience that included a few other streaming stars — namely, Sodapoppin and former Overwatch pro Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel.

Twitch: Ludwig Ludwig’s Mogul Money is a Jeopardy-themed game show that pits your favorite streamers against each other in a high-stakes trivia battle.

Sodapoppin was going over footage of the live event with his fans when he remembered a specific instance that happened when a guest was brought on stage.

Mizkif had asked for help from a member of the audience to answer the prompt: “YouTuber MrBeast has earned billions of views on this online video hosting site.”

At first, Sodapoppin joked with his fellow contestants that the answer was ‘Stake,’ an online gambling site that sponsors streamers. xQc is one such streamer who is known for his popular broadcasts playing slots.

However, Mizkif wasn’t sure of the answer and brought up a member from the audience to answer for him — and she jokingly answered ‘Stake.’

A few members of the crowd went wild at her wrong answer, including xQc, who was throwing his arms up in celebration of Mizkif’s loss (and also likely poking fun at himself, in the process).

Sodapoppin couldn’t help but burst out laughing at his reaction. “Look at xQc!” he chortled. “I love it.”

“Theres something like — when something is truly dumb, and they don’t even know they’re on camera, and they just do something subtle — it just makes it so much funnier. At least to me. The fact he’s sitting there cheering.”

“He actually came up to me. I didn’t get to talk to Felix that much. But he came up to me and he’s like, ‘Yo man, I gotta give you some money for that shoutout.’ I was drunk, so I was like, ‘What?’ He was like, ‘The Stake thing!’ And I was like aw, I ruined the joke, ’cause I didn’t know what he was talking about.”

It’s certainly nice to see streamers laughing with each other, and Ludwig’s Mogul Money provided the perfect opportunity for that. Hopefully his upcoming Beerio Kart World Cup will do the same.