Small Twitch streamer baffled after waking up to 85 hours added to subathon

A Twitch streamer embarking on an uncapped subathon woke up to an insane amount of time added to his broadcast after a series of unexpected gifted subscriptions.

Subathons have become one of the most popular activities for streamers big and small. The premise is simple: The more subs you get, the more time gets added to your broadcast marathon.

As such, big donations and large amounts of gifted subs are critical to having a successful subathon. Luckily for rising streamer ‘itsgng’, he was in for a shocking surprise after waking up to three whole days added to his timer.

Needless to say, he was left absolutely stunned after getting out of bed and checking on his stream.

Twitch streamer speechless after massive subathon donations

On February 17, itsgng checked on his stream first thing in the morning and had to do a double-take, noticing that 85 hours were added to his broadcast.

“What the f**k?! What the hell is this? Dude, is this wrong?!” he cried in disbelief. “What the f**k? Are you serious? Holy sh*t! No shot!”

The confused streamer ended up checking his donation history and noticed that in addition to a handful of subs, a generous donor by the name of ‘jesse_eth’ had gifted 400 donations while he had double time enabled during his rest.

“For real, this is insane,” he said, explaining how he never expected so many donations. “Like, genuinely I woke up and I thought we’d be done to be honest. I thought I’d come to the stream and there would be four hours left and I would be calling it a day. But this is beyond my expectations.”

According to the British Columbian, he really believed he would only hit 39 hours tops, but instead far surpassed anything he could have imagined.

It may be February, but for itsgng, this whole event seemed to be more like Christmas morning.