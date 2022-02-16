Five Twitch and YouTube streamers who should guest star on Impractical Jokers

The hit hidden camera prank show ‘Impractical Jokers’ will go without host Joe Gatto for the upcoming season, replacing the series mainstay with celebrity guests. Here are five Twitch and YouTube streamers who would be perfect for filling his void on the show.

Impractical Jokers is one of the most popular shows on TV since its debut in 2011.

The series features four comedians in the form of James ‘Murr’ Murray, Brian ‘Q’ Quinn, Sal Vulcano and, until recently, Joe Gatto. The four are tasked with performing a series of absurd and embarrassing challenges, often involving unsuspecting members of the public.

Following Gatto’s departure from the show, Turner announced that special guests would be replacing him in new episodes, with each featuring a new celebrity. As such, there is a lot of speculation as to who these guests will be.

Here are five Twitch and YouTube stars we want to see make their way on the program in its tenth season, and even possibly beyond.

Dr Disrespect

Getting the two-time to interact outlandishly with complete strangers in New York City while wearing his signature mullet, red vest, and shades is something I didn’t know I needed in life, but I do.

Imagine Dr Disrespect – the most intense, freak of nature gamer on the planet – staring down an old lady in central park and asking her to hold his pet rock while he makes a call on his flip phone. The idea alone is too good to pass up.

While Impractical Jokers may not be the best place to show off one’s violence, speed and momentum, Doc’s larger-than-life persona would be a welcome addition.

xQc

The biggest name on Twitch making an appearance on Impractical Jokers? Count me in. That is, if everyone else is capable of understanding him.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is no stranger to having some bizarre IRL broadcasts, and some of his antics would be a shoo-in for the truTV spectacle. After all, the former Overwatch League pro did ask a stream sniper’s mom for money to ride a Ferris wheel – something that could very well be a challenge.

The French Canadian has become a household name in his years on Twitch and could help bridge the gap between online and offline viewing. Plus, he could probably react to himself on the show later on. Win-win!

Amouranth

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is probably going to just end up buying Turner Broadcasting at some point in her career, so why not just let her appear on Impractical Jokers now?

As we’ve seen from her in-person interviews, podcasts, and documentaries, she has the comedic chops and witty sense of humor to share the screen with Sal, Murr, and Q.

To top things off, some of Amouranth’s investments could end up being incorporated – such as having some of the cast work in her 7-Eleven location or do something with inflatable pool toys. The possibilities are endless.

MrBeast

If you saw MrBeast’s insanely viral Squid Game video, you know exactly where I’m going with this. Completely over-the-top challenges and some big cash for unsuspecting participants.

Combining MrBeast’s incredible knack for quality challenges with the absurdity of Impractical Jokers, there is room for something truly amazing if he were to join forces with the crew.

Also, considering the fact he’s on his way to surpassing PewDiePie in terms of YouTube subscribers, an appearance on the program could be what he needs to finally overtake the Swede.

The Botez Sisters

This last one is a bit of a cheat considering there are two of them, but Alexandra and Andrea Botez have proven that chess isn’t their only forte.

The Envy duo’s Twitch shenanigans have been quite the spectacle. From asking troll questions during the World Chess Championship to nearly setting their streamer house on fire within a day of moving in, they’d be a perfect fit for Impractical Jokers.

Hopefully, we end up seeing some familiar faces on the show in the years to come and leave their mark on one of TV’s favorite programs.