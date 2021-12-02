Shroud admits he doesn’t know his Twitch sub count anymore

Twitch star Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek was live streaming Valorant Champions when he admitted he doesn’t keep track of his subscriber count.

Shroud has one of the most popular Twitch channels on the entire streaming platform, having amassed over 9.8 million followers.

That number is good for the fifth-most followers on all of Twitch. With that level of popularity also comes a wild amount of subscribers for Shroud’s channel, so many so he’s admitted he doesn’t even know how many he has.

Shroud doesn’t know Twitch sub count

During his live viewing of the Valorant Champions tournament, he was joined by fellow streamers Tarik, AverageJonas, and Vansilli.

The group joked about taking their clothes off the more subscribers they rack up to which Shroud replied: “I don’t think I’ve read a sub in months.”

Tarik replied: “I was talking to Shroud two or three months ago and I was like,’ What’s your sub count?’ and he said, ‘Honestly, I don’t even know. I haven’t looked in six months now, let me check.’ He literally said he had no idea, and he had to go check to see.”

As Shroud confirmed the story was true, the group cracked up at the thought that the former CS:GO pro is so popular he no longer needs to track his subscriber count.

For many Twitch streamers, their sub count is their main source of income.

But when you’re Shroud boasting nearly 10 million followers on Twitch and a YouTube channel with over 6.8 subs, tracking it all takes too much time.