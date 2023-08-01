Shiori Novella offers aspiring Vtubers advice on how to succeed

Following her debut, Shiori Novella has spoken on a range of topics including an interview where the Vtuber revealed her top tips on how to succeed as an aspiring streamer.

Hololive EN’s latest members debuted on July 29 and July 30 as holoAdvent, a new wave made up of five talents and four channels. Their arrival in Hololive means that Cover now has over 80 different active talents across all of its branches.

Amongst the new talents is Shiori Novella, an archiver who is best known for her love of books, Audible, and husbandos. She is the leader of holoAdvent and was responsible for their prison break.

With her debut out of the way, Shiori was quick to use her platform to give fans advice on how to succeed and what to avoid as an upcoming streamer.

Shiori Novella urges aspiring Vtubers to not obsess over numbers

In an interview with Crunchyroll, Shiori Novella spoke about her lore, the process of auditioning for Hololive EN, and what she loves most about streaming.

One of the most interesting takeaways from the interview was a segment where Shiori offered aspiring Vtubers and streamers advice on what they need to do to be successful. Valuable words coming from someone who has earned a spot at the world’s largest Vtuber agency.

Offering guidance Shiori said: “Please have fun. Try not to lose sight of yourself too often. I think there’s a fine line where a hobby may turn into something more profitable, and that’s the most vulnerable time people will have when it comes to something initially meant for fun.”

Elaborating further she continued: “There’s an excitement to learn new things and seeing the numbers grow, but with that comes an obsession for some people because it becomes a pattern.”

Hololive EN Shiori Novella is one of five new members in Hololive EN as part of holoAdvent.

In addition to not obsessing over numbers, Shiori also believes it’s important to “make good friends, and surround yourself with kind people,” believing their kindness will rub off and improve you as an individual.

Shiori Novella isn’t the first big Vtuber to speak about what it takes to be a successful talent. We spoke to Sinder back in May 2023 who offered her own take on how aspiring streamers can succeed.