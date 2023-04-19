Selen Tatsuki voices frustrations after “heavily” underperforming at VSaikyo 5

Nijisanji EN vtuber Selen Tatsuki has voiced frustrations admitting that she heavily underperformed and let her team down during VSaikyo 5.

VSaikyo is an annual Apex Legends tournament where 20 teams made up of the best vtubers go head to head in the name of competition.

This year’s VSaikyo took place on April 15 with Team MNBD coming out on top. The team consisting of Higuchi Kaede, Kurumi Noah, and Tosaki Mimi won by just two points.

Selen was joined on Team TSB by two Holostar vtubers, Axel Syrios, and Regis Altare. Team TSB ended up not living up to expectations finishing down in 17th and now Selen has taken responsibility.

Selen Tatsuki takes responsibility for VSaikyo 5 disappointment

Nijisanji EN vtuber Selen Tatsuki took to Twitter to talk about her performance at VSaikyo 5. In the lengthy thread, Selen owns up to not playing well enough going as far as to label herself Team TSB’s “runt.”

Speaking on the event Selen said: “Yes I underperformed heavily, there’s no sugarcoating it. My role was endgame but I was never able to fully utilize it on the day and it made me the runt of the team.”

After reflecting the Nijisanji vtuber believes she’s identified the problem: “I’ve tried to fix my weakness but the amount of hours of personal coaching from various pros and coaches didn’t prepare me when my actual weakness was my emotions.”

She also detailed her plans moving forward: “To avoid any frustrations in the future, I’ll try and take on main IGL in future events as my coaches believe it’s a role I should play.”

Teammate Axel Syrios responded with a supportive message: “You did hella amazing Selen. I’m so f**king proud of being able to join V-Saikyo with you and Altare. Rest up plenty and let’s cook in Payday when ur feeling better!”