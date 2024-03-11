School threatens to expel student after finding her mom’s OnlyFans

A woman has been left stunned after her OnlyFans was discovered by her daughter’s school, resulting in them threatening expulsion.

Since it was first launched in 2016, OnlyFans has proven to be a popular choice for those looking to create racy x-rated content and make some extra cash.

However, not all those joining the platform have found support in their local communities — especially when schools discover a student’s parent is creating content.

Just earlier this year, two students were expelled due to their mom’s car decal advertising her account. Now another student is being threatened with expulsion after her school found her mom’s OnlyFans.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: txlifestylewife Walender was left unimpressed by the school’s ultimatum,

Jen Walender, who goes by ‘Taylor Vixen‘ when making content, was informed by officials from First Academy Leesburg in Florida that students had discovered her page, causing a “class disruption.”

After meeting with the school, Walender told Fox 35 that she was given an ultimatum; “He gave us the option that we either would withdraw her from school immediately or take down the sites, and she could continue with the school year.”

Article continues after ad

The Christian school cited its own handbook when informing her of the decision, which stated; “Any parent who intimidates, harasses, provides false information, or otherwise inappropriately interacts with staff, students, or other parents, in person, via electronics, social media, the internet, or in any other manner, may be disciplined, trespassed from campus, referred to law enforcement, and/or have their children dismissed from the school.”

Article continues after ad

However, Walender believes “That doesn’t have anything to do with this because I’m not interacting with anybody.”

Nonetheless, the school appears to be sticking with its decision, giving Walender until March 15 to make a choice. According to the OnlyFans creator though, her daughter “wanted to change schools anyway.”

Taking to X, Walender wrote, “Well, this happened yesterday! Hypocrites and Karens worrying about everyone’s lives but their own! Good news is my daughter wanted to change schools anyway! Nobody will tell me how [to] live my life!”