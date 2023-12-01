Student allegedly assaulted at school over mom’s OnlyFans

A disturbing new incident involving a student getting beaten up and bullied over his mom’s OnlyFans account is going viral on social media, but is it real?

We’ve seen countless incidents of kids getting in trouble in school over their parents creating OnlyFans content and recent allegations of a schoolyard brawl have made waves over the internet.

In a November 30 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, as user known as ‘reignofglitter’ alleged that a huge fight broke out at their daughter’s school after students teased a boy over his mom’s OnlyFans.

Article continues after ad

The thread went ultra viral, amassing over 20 million views and 18,000 likes, but some viewers are debating whether the incident is real or just something made up on the internet.

Article continues after ad

Boy reportedly fights back after being bullied over mom’s OnlyFans

According to the user, a brawl broke out at her daughter’s school after students started sharing OnlyFans videos a boy’s mother made.

Reignofglitter, whose X account says they’re based in Brooklyn, further added that the boy was “fighting for his life” and videos of the incident have shown up all over her daughter’s Snapchat.

Article continues after ad

However, when asked to post the videos for proof, the user refused, explaining that it wasn’t their place to upload clips of children fighting.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’m tickled that the only individuals claiming I’m lying are those who use the platform. I think the ignorance precedes you. More importantly, I’m not posting children fighting, nor am I posting the explicit images post to a Snapchat by minor children,” they slammed.

Article continues after ad

So far, it doesn’t seem like videos of the fight have surfaced and there has yet to be any reports that a brawl took place. But incidents like this have happened in the past.

Article continues after ad

Back in June, a student was bullied after her mom’s OnlyFans content began getting shared around the school.

Then last month, an OnlyFans model and her family were banned from an ice hockey rink after her son was bullied by parents of kids on the other team and an altercation occurred.

Keep it locked to Dexerto for more viral entertainment content from across the internet.