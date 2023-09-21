Rumble CEO dismisses calls to demonetize Russel Brand following allegations

Rumble’s CEO has explained why Russel Brand will not be demonetized following the sexual assault allegations made against him in a bid to protect “constitutional values”.

Russel Brand has been accused of sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse by four women, with the allegations dating back to between 2006 and 2013.

With an explosive documentary titled Russell Brand: In Plain Sight diving into the victims’ stories, Brand has seemingly tried to manage the situation by using conspiracy politics to dismiss the investigation against him.

YouTube has since demonetized the actor’s channel to “protect the community” amid the ongoing inquiries, meaning Brand will no longer be able to make money from any adverts played on his content.

Now, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski has revealed the UK Parliament reached out and asked whether Rumble would be willing to do the same. But Rumble has refused, Pavlovski insisting the company will “defend what’s right”.

In an open letter shared on Twitter, Rumble responded to the Parliament by writing, “While Rumble obviously deplores sexual assault, rape, and all serious crimes… it is vital to note that recent allegations against Russel Brand have nothing to do with content on Rumble’s platform.”

Stating that the company stands for “very different values” compared to YouTube, the letter continued; “We have devoted ourselves to the vital cause of defending a free internet — meaning an internet where no one arbitrarily dictates which ideas can or cannot be heard, or which citizens may or may not be entitled to a platform.”

Rumble also called the UK Parliament’s request “deeply inappropriate and dangerous”, concluding with an ‘empathetic rejection’ that the company would not be joining in on “cancel culture”.

Culture, Media and Spot Committee Rumble was asked by the House of Commons to confirm whether Brand could monetize content.

Many were in support of Rumble’s stance and protection of “constitutional rights”, with one person writing, “It’s refreshing to see a company stand up for what is right and fair.”

Another said, “Thank you, Chris. You are a huge part of the Information War and America owes you a huge thank you for allowing Rumble to be the place for Free Speech.”

