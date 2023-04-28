Dylan Mulvaney returns to TikTok and addresses Bud Light controversy

Transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney has returned to the app with a new video addressing the recent controversy that began after she was chosen for a Bud Light beer advertisement.

Following a Bud Light ad featuring trans-TikToker Dylan Mulvaney, people around the world have boycotted the popular beer and its parent company.

As many took to their platforms to talk down upon Dylan for being transgender, the popular TikToker decided to take a break from uploading videos.

She returned to the app on April 27, addressing the controversy in a video that’s since been viewed nearly six million times.

Dylan Mulvaney addresses Bud Light controversy

Dylan started the video with their iconic phrase, where she normally reveals the number of days since she began their transition.

This one began a little differently, however. “It’s day 9610 of being a human,” she said. “I’m going to try to leave gender out of this since that’s how we found ourselves here.”

She added: “I’ve always tried to love everyone, even the people who make it really, really hard, and I think it’s ok to be frustrated with someone or confused, but what I’m struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel.”

Mulvaney went on to explain that she doesn’t want to stay quiet anymore. She said: “The people who know me and my heart won’t listen to that noise. What I’m interested in is getting back to making people laugh and to never stop learning.”

Over 50,000 people took to the comments on their video, with many expressing their love for the TikToker.

“I can feel how at peace you are right now, and that makes me so happy. This is how we get through this. Love you so much xoxo,” one user replied.

Another said: “You are the epitome of grace in this video.”

