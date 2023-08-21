Rapper Gunplay allegedly held wife at gunpoint for asking him to lower CoD volume

Rapper Gunplay is accused of holding his wife and daughter at gunpoint after he was asked to lower the volume while he played Call of Duty on Xbox.

A Saturday night at home quickly turned into a nightmare for Vonshae Taylor-Morales, the wife of rapper Gunplay.

In an Instagram post on August 20, Taylor-Morales claimed that her husband had been drinking and scaring their baby while he played Call of Duty and made a lot of noise.

Article continues after ad

According to Taylor-Morales, when she asked him to lower the game volume, he snapped and started “going off” on her for wanting him to be quiet, even pulling a firearm on both her and their daughter.

Article continues after ad

Activision Gunplay allegedly held his wife at gunpoint for not lowering CoD volume.

Gunplay accused of holding wife at gunpoint over Call of Duty request

Taylor-Morales continued to explain the situation, alleging that she tried to collect a bag for her and her daughter to head to a hotel while her husband sobered up, but the rapper didn’t want them to go.

“He didn’t want us to leave, and things went left fast,” she alleged. “He was arrested last night, the weapon is in police custody. I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody, and I am filing for divorce. He will never get the chance to disrespect us again.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Documents obtained by TMZ add to the severity of the situation. Taylor-Morales claims Gunplay pointed an AK-47 at her while she held their six-month-old and pressed it against her chest.

Article continues after ad

Instagram/lifewithvonshae Gunplay’s wife says he was drunk and playing Call of Duty.

“I will blow your sh*t back,” she claims he said to her before trying to escape and screaming for help.

Eventually, Gunplay left the building to also call for help, but this allowed Taylor-Morales to grab the gun, hide it in her luggage, and then flee.

Article continues after ad

Since the incident, Gunplay has denied the allegations and deleted his social media accounts. The rapper was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse.

Needless to say, don’t expect to see Gunplay join the list of rappers with a Call of Duty skin anytime soon.