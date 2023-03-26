Rapper Afroman sued by police for using raid footage in music videos

Seven law enforcement officers in Ohio are suing the rapper Afroman for using footage of their raid on his house in music videos.

Police officers who conducted an armed raid of the rapper’s home last year have filed a lawsuit against him for invasion of privacy and emotional distress after he used footage of it in his music videos.

Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, had his house raided in August 2022 by the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office. The Ohio officers were acting on a warrant asserting probable cause for narcotics being stored and kidnappings taking place on the property.

No evidence of criminal activity was found on the property, and no charges were filed.

According to reports, Afroman himself was not present during the raid. His wife, however, was there and “recorded portions of the search on her phone,” while several security video cameras in the home also captured “portions of the search.”

YOUTUBE: ogafroman

In the footage, police were seen ramming down the rapper’s door, searching his wardrobe, opening CD cases, and at one point glancing at a lemon pound cake on his counter.

Afroman would later use the footage of officers searching his home in music videos, mocking the situation. These music videos include ‘Why You Disconnecting My Camera,’ ‘Will You Help Me Repair My Door’ and ‘Lemon Pound Cake.’

The seven law enforcement officers argue they are entitled to all the profits made from using their “personas,” including song revenue, music videos, merchandise sales, and concert tickets. They have also requested an injunction to take down all photos, videos, and posts about the raid.

Responding in an Instagram post, Afroman promised to countersue “for the undeniable damage this had on my clients, family, career, and property.”

“My video footage is my property,” he argued, adding that he used the raid footage to “raise money to pay for the damages” he claims were done to his home and possessions.

