QTCinderella slams Twitch viewers for creating fake beef between streamers

Twitch streamer QTCinderella has slammed viewers for constantly creating false feuds between content creators.

Popular Twitch and YouTube streamers have often found it hard to keep their lives and relationships with different people private due to their constant public persona and passionate fanbases.

Many creators, such as Pokimane and Valkyrae, have previously spoken out about their “parasocial” fans for making false assumptions and sending harmful messages.

During an interview with Polygon, QTCinderella also criticized fans for stirring up false feuds between streamers.

QTCinderella criticizes Twitch viewers for creating false feuds

QTCinderella shared her frustrations with life as a Twitch streamer and explained how her fans’ actions have negatively impacted relationships between streamer friends.

“It’s the hardest job I’ve ever had. I so desperately wish I could be understood. But you’ll never be understood on the internet. Everyone decides to make their own narratives,” QTCinderella stated.

“Oh, I thought so-and-so hated so-and-so but then they’re at lunch together the day after the streamer awards. No, they didn’t. You guys made that up like that never existed,” she further commented.

QTCinderella / Gala for Good Ludwig was interviewed by hosts QTCinderella and Maya Higa at the Gala for Good charity event.

Her comments were made in relation to her Gala for Good charity event, which brought together some of Twitch’s biggest streamers in the same room and raised over $250,000 for rainforest charities.

Aside from the significant funds raised, she pointed out: “It reestablishes relationships. I think that’s so important in this industry when people are very often pitted against each other.”