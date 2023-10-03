QTCinderella & Maya Higa’s Gala for Good raises $250k for Rainforest charities

QTCinderella and Maya Higa’s Gala for Good ended up raising around $250,000 for charities benefitting the Rainforest and conservation efforts.

Twitch star QTCinderella continues to create outstanding events for her fellow streamers and viewers alike, this time bringing together a slew of top-tier creators for a charity auction over the weekend of September 30.

Together, she and Maya Higa — known for founding her own animal sanctuary, Alveus — created an event called the ‘Gala for Good,’ where streamers attended in their finest Rainforest-inspired clothing.

Together, the streamers auctioned off some of their most prized items. These items included, but were certainly not limited to: Jarvis Johnson’s boxing gloves, Peter Park’s body pillow of Scarra, and… Alinity’s sweaty booty shorts.

That’s not all; the streamers could also bid for a date with certain creators, with Alinity notably scoring a date with Stranger Things star and Twitch streamer Grace Van Dien. The event was also sponsored by none other than Marvel Snap, featuring a hilarious advertisement starring none other than Ludwig.

Gala for Good raises $250k for Rainforest charities

Combined with fan donations, the Gala for Good ended up raising a reported total of around $250,000 for five different Rainforest charities: The Rainforest Foundation, Amazon Watch, the World Wildlife Fund, the US Rainforest Trust, and the Rainforest Alliance.

QTCinderella thanked her fans in an emotional stream on October 2, exclaiming how grateful she was for both the participating streamers and the viewers in chat who donated their time and money to take part in the Gala.

“I’m so grateful for all the time people donated, I’m so grateful for all the items,” she said. “I’m grateful for you guys with your money. I’m grateful for you guys in the chat the whole time. I just can’t say that enough.”

QT’s charity auction is just the latest major Twitch charity event to go viral online following CDawgVA’s charity auction earlier this year, which saw the streamer raise $329,000 for the Immune Deficiency Foundation and $14,000 for Make-A-Wish America.