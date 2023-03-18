QTCinderella apologizes for going public with JustAMinx controversy

After publicly calling out fellow streamer JustAMinx for her conduct at a Streamer Awards afterparty, QTCinderella says it was a mistake to do so, and has asked fans not to “attack” anyone.

The 2023 edition of the Streamer Awards was a massive success, with the Valkyrae-cohosted event pulling in record viewership, a 150% increase over last year.

Many of the streaming world’s biggest names were in attendance, and the show itself went off without a hitch. However, things turned somewhat sour after the show concluded.

The party following the event had to be shut down, QT revealed, which cost her around $50,000. She blamed the incident on JustAMinx, who was apparently intoxicated and refusing to leave.

QTCinderella regrets JustAMinx controversy

Initially, QT said that she decided to go public about the incident because she had “tried everything” to help Minx, to no avail.

“Over the past year, you can’t look at her in the face — there’s not the same person there. She’s been lost and gone. I have tried everything.”

After failed attempts to handle it privately, QTCinderella had ultimately decided to make it public to motivate Minx to get help and stop “making excuses.”

However, on March 18, QT was apologetic about her decision. “Sorry I haven’t streamed much, I’m still really overwhelmed. One big takeaway from this weekend is – please stop attacking other streamers on my behalf.

“It’s always a mistake to bring things to the public eye. I won’t make that mistake again. Please do not attack anyone for me ever.”

JustAMinx responded, promising that she is “working on” herself.

Minx had previously claimed that she had suffered a seizure at the event, which QT disputed, calling it a lie.

On March 17, it was announced that Minx would be fighting “Fangs” on the undercard of the JMX vs Le’Veon Ball boxing event from Misfits boxing.