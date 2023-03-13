QTCinderella explains how JustAMinx cost her $50k by getting Streamer Awards party shut down

QTCinderella has revealed that the Streamer Awards party got shut down by security, after streamer JustAMinx got so drunk that she became a safety hazard for others there and cause the whole party to be closed down — with $50k of QT’s money being thrown down the drain as a result.

The Streamer Awards have become a huge annual event, run by QTCinderella, and celebrate the very best that the livestreaming world has to offer.

With top stars of Twitch taking home awards, such as Kai Cenat for Best Streamer and Kyedae for Best Valorant Streamer, it’s become a great way for fans to vote and show support for their favorite creators, as well as a good night for the streamers themselves.

Unfortunately, while the awards themselves were a success — despite some cancelations from people who couldn’t make it — the subsequent party was ruined as a drunk JustAMinx started to cause trouble at the venue, with an ambulance turning up and noise complaints being made by nearby residents.

As explained by QTCinderella herself, she told Minx she could attend the awards on the one condition that she wouldn’t drink, which the Irish streamer initially agreed to, but didn’t end up happening.

After being told that Minx would have to be removed by security, QT explained: “So they went to remove her but instead of just calling an Uber and leaving, she refused to leave then decided to drop down and no longer walk, becoming a deadweight and hitting her head.”

This led to “the entire party getting shut down and me losing $50,000” due to a contract with the venue they’d booked for the party.

xQc went on to give his thoughts on the situation, saying that the people around Minx need to help her to stop drinking, as this is not the first time there have been incidents like these off the back of her alcohol usage.

“People try to help, but they don’t actually help,” he explained. “I’m not throwing people under the bus, I don’t know what really happened, this is just my perspective on people around Minx over the years. People will be like ‘Stop drinking,’ but they’re not actually helping at all.”

Minx herself hasn’t responded to the claims, nor made any kind of public-facing statement since the awards, though whether she does address it at all remains to be seen.