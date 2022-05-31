 PowerGPU swatted live during 'Operation Giveback' charity Twitch stream - Dexerto
PowerGPU swatted live during ‘Operation Giveback’ charity Twitch stream

Published: 31/May/2022 20:36

by Dylan Horetski
Popular prebuilt PC company ‘PowerGPU’ was swatted during their ‘Operation Giveback’ charity stream on Twitch. 

Just moments ago, PowerGPU was swatted live on stream. The company quickly took to Twitter to explain that their team is okay, and that police are searching the building.

This story is developing…

