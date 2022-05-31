PowerGPU swatted live during ‘Operation Giveback’ charity Twitch stream

Popular prebuilt PC company ‘PowerGPU’ was swatted during their ‘Operation Giveback’ charity stream on Twitch.

Just moments ago, PowerGPU was swatted live on stream. The company quickly took to Twitter to explain that their team is okay, and that police are searching the building.

We are all fine. The team is on the side of the street waiting.

Whoever called it in just remember this does not stop us. You will just have to sit there and watch us move forward.

— PowerGPU (@PowerGPU) May 31, 2022