Post Malone reveals how he lost 60 pounds and transformed his life

Performing artist Post Malone revealed to Joe Rogan how he lost 60 pounds and transformed his life for the better.

Post Malone, 28, recently made a big shift in his life that helped to transform it for the better — not only for himself, but his daughter, who was born in May 2022.

Malone, who was 240 pounds before he lost about 60 pounds, decided that cutting soda from his diet would benefit him the most.

Since losing the weight, Malone opened up to Joe Rogan about his transformation and what it’s been like being thinner in the eyes of his fans.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: joerogan Post Malone lost 60 pounds and revealed to Joe Rogan how he did it.

Post Malone breaks down into tears on Joe Rogan’s podcast

Malone was recently on Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he opened up about physically slimming down.

Article continues after ad

As Malone explained to Rogan about how his fans thought he was on drugs due to his weight loss, he broke down in tears, saying, “I know that there’s people [on social media] that genuinely care… but there’s also people [on social media] that are just like, ‘All right kids, this is what f—ing meth looks like.’”

Article continues after ad

Though his weight loss was quite surprising, Malone said that it was solely due to cutting soda from his diet. And although he may only treat himself to a Coke on ice after having a solid performance, he credited the sugary drink, saying, “Soda is so bad. It’s so good, but so bad.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Malone also posted a lengthy post to his Instagram regarding his weight loss, saying that his daughter had an influence on his decision-making, as he’d like to be around as long as possible for his “little Angel.”

Article continues after ad

He also said that although fans assumed his weight loss was due to drugs, he’s been having a good time on stage, saying, “I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier.”

As Malone talked about his diet and assumptions from fans, Rogan agreed with the artist that having soda all the time isn’t good for one’s health, saying, “The problem is when people [drink soda] all day every day, your body doesn’t know what to do with that sugar because it’s so unnatural… the key to those things is every now and then, you know?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though Malone took the time to talk with Rogan about his latest lifestyle changes, he’s currently on his ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ tour.

Malone also just released his highly anticipated album ‘Austin,’ which reached the number one spot on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums, as well as the Top Alternative Albums chart.