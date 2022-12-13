Police officer loses salary after modeling with guns from work on TikTok

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A female police officer has lost half of her wages after posting TikToks of her posing with guns from her department.

Brazilian content creator, Ruana Pedrosa Andrade, has been sharing videos to her 292,000 followers of her in her uniform dancing, working out, and playing with big guns.

According to local media, it’s clips of her modeling with the weapons that has angered her bosses from the Pernambuco Civil Police force in Brazil. This had led to Ruana being suspended from her duties for 14 days.

She’s also been informed that she’s going to be fined half of her pay, but will be required to work after her suspension with the wage fine still in place.

Official documents state she was punished for failing to perform her duties, which included informing the public about investigations, other points of police interest, and “events that occurred in the department.”

The Department of Public Safety claimed that some of the TikToker’s videos were “possibly” made “in Pernambuco Civil Police units’ premises during working hours.”

It said her behavior was “non-compliant with expected standards” and that she had disregarded “her duties to uphold the dignity of the police’s mission.”

The Pernambuco Civil Police Officers’ Union described Ruana’s penalty as “over the top,” while her supporters described the content creator as an “exemplary” public servant.

The union’s president, Rafael Cavalcanti, said, “We are going to follow this case and we may even file legal measures to support the policewoman.”

Ruana’s followers left supportive comments on her TikTok videos, praising her for being “an example of a woman,” with some even proposing to her.

Meanwhile, Ruana told local media that she would discuss the matter with attorneys.

At the time of writing, no further comment has been released by the police station she works for.