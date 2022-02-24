Pokimane explains how GTA RP friends are actually better than her IRL friends

Popular Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has revealed that her friends on GTA RP have been nicer than her IRL friends, noting a few instances of them talking badly about her behind her back.

Since beginning her streaming career in 2013, Pokimane has amassed nine million followers on Twitch — making her one of the most popular streamers on the Amazon-owned platform.

Recently, the creator has been involved with a bit of drama involving her controversial DMCA ban, as well as collaborating with Jidion after he orchestrated a ‘hate raid’ against her in January.

During a recent stream, the creator revealed that while everything has been going on, she has dealt with a few instances of her friends talking about her behind her back — and that her GTA RP friends have been nicer.

Pokimane’s GTA RP friends

While chatting with her community, Pokimane revealed that her GTA RP friends have been nicer than her real-life friends and that it “blows her mind a little bit.”

“But the big reason I’m saying that is that in the last couple of weeks, there have been two or three instances where I find out that a friend of mine has been talking s**t about me behind my back,” she explained.

Poki went on to note that it’s never been a big problem because she’s usually not close enough with people to have comments bother her. However, she said: “These aren’t people I’m super close with, but definitely friends that I’ve known for a long time.”

Fans of Kevin can be assured that he’s not the issue, as she made it clear that he’s the “nicest person ever.” She also mentioned that the issue isn’t any of her more popular friends. She said: “I don’t think it would be anyone you would be able to guess.”

While Poki has had drama regarding her ‘hate raid’ from Jidion recently, she revealed on February 23 why she reached out to the creator after his public apology.