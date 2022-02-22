Valkyrae reveals her insane GTA RP stream stats after Ray Mond character success

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has had an explosive rise in the GTA RP universe, but her recent stats prove just how popular her NoPixel adventures are with fans.

Like many of her fellow content creators, YouTube star Valkyrae has dove headfirst into the world of NoPixel with a highly unpredictable alter ego, Ray Mond.

Having found herself getting addicted to GTA RP all over again, the streaming sensation and 100 Thieves co-owner has been come under fire from some for planning her interactions in advance – an accusation she has vehemently denied.

Despite criticisms, Rae’s GTA RP adventures continue unabated, and considering a recent tweet showing off her channel stats whilst playing the game, we can assume we’ll be seeing a lot more of Ray Mond.

Advertisement

Valkyrae shares insane GTA RP viewer stats

Following her February 21 escapades, Rae uploaded a screenshot the stream’s viewership stats on Twitter with the message “GTA V RP HAS BEEN INSANE!!!”

Read More: Valkyrae breaks the internet with Valorant Viper cosplay

The peak concurrents for the stream were a colossal 36,579 viewers, with a total watch time of 206,844:35:47.

“Love the feedback and love seeing so many people enjoy it like it’s a TV show!!” she writes, concluding “I feel so accepted in this community and excited to continue to get better at this. Love roleplaying with everybody so much!”

GTAV RP HAS BEEN INSANE!!!

love the feedback and love seeing so many people enjoy it like its a tv show!!

i feel so accepted in this community and excited to continue to get better at this.. love roleplaying with everybody so much ;_; ty ty ty ty pic.twitter.com/qHjaXjp98e — RAE (@Valkyrae) February 22, 2022

The NoPixel server has become a home away from home for some of the streaming universe’s biggest names, with titans like Leslie ‘Fuslie‘ Fu and Felix ‘xQc‘ Lengyel spending hours causing chaos.

Advertisement

Even MMO star and Twitch behemoth, Asmongold, has confirmed that he will try out the game on-stream, with thousands of fans waiting to see what type of personality the hot-headed streamer will adopt.

Will we ever see an Valkyrae & Asmongold crossover? We’ll have to wait and see whether Ray Mond runs into Asmon’s alter ego. Until then, though, we can expect to see much more of Rae’s NoPixel adventures – so long as Ray Mond doesn’t get arrested for yet another traffic violation.