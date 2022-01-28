Pokimane snaps back at troll Twitch viewer: “You will never get b**ches”

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys went off on a Twitch viewer after they left a troll comment in her chat calling her an “entitled female dog.”

OfflineTV co-founder Pokimane has been under the spotlight recently after she was forced to end her broadcast following a “hate raid” sent to her channel from Jidion.

Since then, the creator has dealt with continued harassment from viewers and even showcased a few of the offensive comments while going through her unban requests with Valkyrae.

During her January 28 stream, the streamer snapped back at a Twitch viewer after they left a troll comment in her chat.

Pokimane snaps back at Twitch viewer

While explaining something to her viewers, Pokimane abruptly stopped talking as she noticed the troll comment in her chat. It read: “Shut up you entitled female dog!”

She quickly snapped back at the troll with a message back to them. She said: “I want you to know that you will never pull. You will never get b**ches. You will never have a bad b**ch on your arm.

“I want you to know that someone like me in the middle of the street wouldn’t even think twice to have my peripheral vision come near your insignificant existence as an absolute piece of s**t human being. I feel bad for you, son.”

“Maybe this is why the incels hate me so much,” Poki said. “Maybe this is why because I’m not afraid to snap back at idiots.”

This isn’t the first instance in recent weeks where Pokimane experienced hateful comments from people during her broadcast. On January 20, the OTV co-founder called out a user for comments about Twitch being corrupted, causing them to almost instantly delete their account.

After realizing the user’s account had been deactivated, the creator was shocked while explaining that she’s never experienced anything like that before.