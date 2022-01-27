Valkyrae stunned by Pokimane’s unban requests on Twitch following Jidion hate raid

YouTube streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is stunned by the state of her friend Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys’ unban request forms on Twitch.

100 Thieves co-owner and YouTube creator Valkyrae is one of the biggest streamers in the industry and has amassed over 3.2M subscribers over the years on the platform.

However, despite having a lot of experience in the industry, she was left utterly stunned by her friend and fellow streamer Pokimane’s unban request form after she fell victim to a hate raid by Jidion.

During a guest appearance in Pokimane’s January 26 live stream, the two popular streamers took a look at unban requests. As imagined, a lot of them were filled with rude, racist and vulgar comments towards the female streamer.

To top it off, as shown and pointed out in the clip below, there were close to 4000 requests from viewers pleading to be unbanned. “I had to go back through half of my current unban forms just because this is all the stuff from Jidion,” Pokimane explained.

“We’ve deleted a lot, and it’s been up to 15,000 before,” she added, noting that those are only users that are specifically requesting to be unbanned. “So this is all the people from the recent ‘hate wave,’ legit just pages and pages and pages. There are so many, and these are only people who requested unbans so you can imagine how many people were banned.”

It’s fair to say Valkyrae was completely stunned and left speechless by the slew of requests for unbans Pokimane had received.

Fortunately for Pokimane, she at least has moderators to control the chat during outbursts, but it’s hard to imagine how many people are banned from her chat daily.