Viral TikTok video takes jab at Apple with “bougie” eggs

A TikTok video about extremely expensive eggs has gone viral thanks to a creator using the product to take a cheeky jab at the cost of Apple products.

Throughout the years, Apple has created a cult-like following with the release of the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and yearly refresh of their Macbook line. However, many believe that their products are overpriced compared to the equivalent Windows PC or Android device.

People have dubbed it the “Apple tax,” and have thought of a wide variety of jokes regarding it.

TikToker ‘mitchmcconnellsneckskin’ has gone viral with a video in which he uses a high-priced carton of eggs to take a cheeky jab at the cost of Apple products.

Viral TikTok video makes a joke about Apple Products

Uploaded on January 25, the creator recorded a follow-up video about how “bougie” someone would have to be to buy the expensive carton of eggs. In his post, he explained that curiosity got to him, and he spent $8.99 on the food.

However, the TikToker caught viewers off guard as soon as he opened the carton. He said: “Let’s open them up here. On this side [of the package] you have your nice eggs and over here, as usual, you have ‘designed by Apple in California,’ and it does come with the lighting cable and Apple stickers but no charging block.”

Some viewers were hilariously convinced that Apple actually started making eggs. Cecilio Martinez commented: “Not me actually thinking for a second ‘omfg Apple has eggs’ LOL”

They weren’t alone, though, as comments relating to iPhone packaging echoed throughout the creator’s comment section.

As the video has received over four million views and hundreds of thousands of likes since being uploaded, it’s clear that people around the world enjoyed the cheeky jab the creator made at Apple products.

