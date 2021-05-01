Pokimane reflects on living with Valkyrae, xChocobars amid move: "I love them so much" - Dexerto

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys reflected on her friendships with roommates Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, Janet ‘xChocobars’ Rose, and Celine ahead of her potential move back into the OfflineTV house.

Pokimane has been living with her roommates for a while and loved every minute of it. However, the four friends are moving on once the lease expires for several reasons, including the address being leaked by stalkers.

It’s bittersweet news for fans who loved seeing them all live under the same room. But it’s not all doom and gloom since Pokimane revealed she’s planning on moving back to the OfflineTV house to create more memorable moments.

Still, in a “very personal” Q&A on her secondary YouTube channel, Pokimane got a little emotional and decided to “gush” about her roommates while they’re still living together because she “loves them so much.”

She described Valkyrae as a “super protective” friend who will “defend you” and “stand up for you” no matter what.

“She’ll hide the body if you need her too. She’s that kind of friend. I appreciate her so much.”

Pokimane said that xChocobars was a “hilarious” and kind-hearted friend who is “always genuinely happy for you and always wants the best for you.”

Choco was Poki’s “first and most long-term friend in the Twitch scene,” and she’s “so grateful” for their friendship.

Last but not least, she explained how Celine is “like the therapist of [their] friend group.”

Pokimane believes she has “superpower empathy” and is “so good at understanding people.”

Their lease is expected to expire sometime soon, which means they’ll all be going separate ways in the upcoming weeks.

However, it sounds like it won’t impact their friendship since the bond between all four of them runs deep.