Pokimane claims FaZe Clan’s cryptocurrency drama is proof it could be “illegal”

During her podcast with streamer Mizkif, Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys reacted to FaZe Clan dropping Kay and suspending Jarvis over cryptocurrency.

Pokimane and Mizkif were stunned after FaZe Clan announced only July 2 their decision to remove Kay from the company and suspend Jarvis, Nikan, and Teeqo over their promotion of cryptocurrency.

The Morroco-Canadian slammed the content creators, calling them greedy for pushing sketchy crypto on their fans. The Twitch star also explained why the org’s decision was possibly an ‘admission’ that their actions were “illegal.”

Pokimane says she is confused by the greed of streamers

After applauding FaZe Clan for their decision, Pokimane argued that the popular esports org was essentially admitting that the actions of some of its members were possibly illegal. “If that is not verbatim saying that’s illegal, I don’t know whatever could be,” she exclaimed after reading their July 2 statement.

The Twitch star then explained to Mizkif why she is confused by the influx of influencers promoting these schemes to their viewers. “This is what confuses me. Motherf**kers will be this rich and they will STILL do illegal stuff for money,” she continued.

Mizkif argued that it’s difficult for some streamers to say no to promoting the digital currency due to fear of their money one day going away. Poki responded by saying, “Is it though?” before adding, “If you LITERALLY have millions in your bank account, how is that going to just ‘go away?'”

Anys also stated that rich streamers shouldn’t be this desperate. “I think they just want more money and don’t care. Let’s say you got three million in the bank account. Your lifestyle between three million and five isn’t going to change. If it’s not going to impact yourself whatsoever then why are you doing these things?” she said.

She again shot down the idea that streamers were only doing this out of fear of their fame and money may one day go away: “Oh no, I made four million instead of seven. Wah wah, goo go ga ga. What about the money that viewers are losing who needed it a f**k ton more than you do!”

This isn’t the first time Pokimane has been critical of wealthy streamers making money by promoting things to their viewers. On June 28, the star called out Trainwrecks for doing gambling streams.

At the time of writing, it’s not clear whether FaZe Clan will drop Jarvis, Nikan, and Teeqo as they are currently under investigation. The org stated, “We strongly condemn their recent behavior.”