Mizkif slams “scummy” Twitch streamers promoting cryptocurrency

Popular Twitch star Mizkif hit out at streamers promoting cryptocurrency during his interview on the 100 Thieves podcast. The 26-year-old called the influencers pushing the digital currency “scummy” and questioned the legality of their actions.

While visiting Los Angeles to participate in G4’s Summer Meltdown, streamer Mizkif stopped by the 100 Thieves Compound to do a podcast with CouRage and WillNeff.

During the discussion, the variety broadcaster opened up about his thoughts on influencers promoting crypto. The Twitch star argued it was only a matter of time before people started getting arrested.

Mizkif slams streamers promoting cryptocurrency

During the hour-long podcast featuring WillNeff, Austin, and CouRage, Mizkif revealed his thoughts on influencers pushing “pump and dump” cryptocurrency. He didn’t hold back, calling the practice “hell” before slamming influencers for promoting these schemes to their own fans.

“I think it’s scummy as hell. I can’t believe that streamers or people are allowed to do this. I think it’s only a matter of time before the feds pop in and give the old Martha Stewart. It’s only fair, man,” Mizkif exclaimed, referencing the celebrity’s infamous arrest in 2004 for insider trading.

WillNeff jumped into the discussion and argued that many young influencers might not understand the dangers of the situation as there has been “no precedent” set with anyone going to jail. Mizkif followed up and said, “Do you think these streamers KNOW that though, and are just trying to get in before it goes away?”

(Topic starts at 54:32)

The 26-year-old then argued that he thinks the streamers doing this know what they are doing is corrupt. “That’s what I think. I think a lot of [streamers] know what they are doing is hell. What they are doing is wrong. And that this is going to go away. But I’m just going to do it right now,” he said.

The Twitch star isn’t alone in his criticisms of influencers promoting crypto to their viewers. Fellow streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and YouTuber Cody Ko have both hit out at the practice this year, raising alarms on some online personalities “scamming” fans.