Dave Portnoy confronted by angry owner after calling pizza the ‘worst in America’

Dave Portnoy has gone viral after posting his latest pizza review where he gets confronted by a rather angry shop owner, calling it the “worst pizza in America” in the process.

Over the last few years, Dave Portnoy’s pizza review series has gained quite a bit of popularity with thousands of people flocking to his channels each time he uploads.

However, they don’t always go quite as planned and Portnoy’s August 31 review is a great example of things going awry.

Article continues after ad

In the clip, Dave takes a few bites of the pizza and rates it a 6.4/10 just as the owner of the shop came outside to confront him.

Article continues after ad

Dave Portnoy pizza review goes awry due to angry owner

Since the clip was uploaded, Dave’s review of Dragon Pizza has since been viewed nearly five million times.

Seconds after Portnoy rated the pizza, the owner of the shop came outside and confronted Dave in a way that started a bit of a heated argument between the two.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t appreciate what you do coming in and judging a business with one bite,” said the shop owner. “I hope you enjoy the pizza, but I don’t appreciate what you do to small businesses.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

After a few seconds, the owner came back outside: “Let me be clearer, don’t stand in front of my business. Get the f*ck out from in front of my business.”

Article continues after ad

Dave and the shop owner shared a few choice words between each other before the owner went back inside.

Article continues after ad

“Your shirt’s six sizes too small fatso,” Dave said while clapping back at the owner amid the argument.

Portnoy went on to talk to fans and take pictures with those who asked, including a man called Dom of the year who definitely made himself known in one of Portnoy’s most viral videos to date.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.