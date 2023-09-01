Who is Dom of the Year? Rapper goes viral after wild Dave Portnoy pizza review

A rapper by the name of ‘Dom of the Year’ became a viral sensation after Dave Portnoy’s most recent pizza review in Somerville, MA.

When Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy reviewed “the worst pizza place in America,” he was joined by a select few people walking by — one of which was Boston rapper ‘Dom of the Year.’

As Portnoy and the owner of Dragon Pizza in Somerville, MA got into a wildly heated and hilarious argument on the sidewalk, Dom of the Year was there to witness it all.

Article continues after ad

Sometimes it takes fifteen minutes to gain fame, but for Dom of the Year, it took him a few seconds and a one-liner. But who is the man who interrupted Portnoy’s 6.4 pizza review?

Article continues after ad

Dom of the Year’s line of clothes sells out after Portnoy pizza review

Portnoy is the founder and owner of Barstool Sports, a leading blog website and digital media company headquartered in NYC.

Though his home base is in New York, Portnoy spends his days in front of recommended pizza joints across the states and reviews them on a scale of 1-10.

Article continues after ad

In his most recent review for Dragon Pizza in Somerville, MA, Portnoy and the pizza shop owner exchanged some words… including a couple “f—k yous” and disses about the “trashy” pizza.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

While the two bickered back and forth, a rapper named Dom of the Year stepped into the frame saying, “Dom of the Year.” Before he did that, Portnoy asked what his name was, to which he responded, “My name is Dom, it’s like man of the year — every year I get better and better.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans were so taken by Dom of the Year’s presence that one commented on the now-viral TikTok video of Portnoy’s pizza review, saying, “I need more Dom of the Year. He rocks.”

Portnoy then posted an additional video to his TikTok with the Boston rapper. Since being posted, Dom of the Year has capitalized on becoming a viral sensation, as he has already posted to his Twitter an email for business inquiries.

Not only is Dom of the Year a rapper, but he also has his own website where he sells T-shirts, serums, sunscreen, and more. Currently, his long-sleeved “Utopia” shirt is sold out. The shirt itself has an image of a sunrise on the cuff and the word “Utopia” written across the chest with a smiling face underneath.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So not only did Dom of the Year strike while the iron was hot, he was able to profit off of his moment of fame with Portnoy. And though Portnoy didn’t have an enjoyable pizza review, he was able to help Dom of the Year gain leverage online for his entrepreneurship.