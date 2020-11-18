 PewDiePie reveals how dating Marzia motivated his YouTube success - Dexerto
PewDiePie reveals how dating Marzia motivated his YouTube success

Published: 18/Nov/2020 23:21

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie with marzia
Instagram: @pewdiepie

During his November 18 upload, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg opened up to his audience about how his relationship with wife Marzia fueled him to become successful on YouTube.

With over 107 million subscribers to his channel in 2020, PewDiePie is easily one of the most popular entertainers in the world. However it wasn’t always that way, as the Swede began his humble roots playing games on YouTube over a decade ago.

For his latest upload, Kjellberg took a look back at his entire journey by going through his Instagram page from the very beginning. While reminiscing about the past, the star revealed how his long distance relationship with Marzia played a role in his success.

PewDiePie reacts to Instagram photo of him and Marzia.
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber reacted to his first ever Instagram Post from 2011.

PewDiePie on how relationship made him “anxious” to succeed

The YouTuber decided to react to his Instagram timeline which chronicled his entire career over the last 10 years. Pewds gushed when he realized his first photo ever was him sharing a kiss with Marzia. “I’m glad this is my first photo. That’s very cute,” he said.

When Kjellberg reached the year 2012, he opened up about how difficult it was for him and Marzia to be apart from one another. “Me and Marzia had to go back to being long distance for a little while. This was the time I was really anxious,” he continued.

The 31-year-old then revealed how wanting to be back with her fueled him to succeed. “Because we came from two different countries, and I didn’t have the money to really come and visit, I was really hoping YouTube would work out so I could see my girlfriend… Or my future wife,” he laughed.

(Topic starts at 06:07)

The content creator also touched on his wedding in 2019, which he documented on his YouTube channel: “I know it’s cliche to say. But it really was the happiest day of my life.”

After dating for nearly a decade, Kjellberg and Marzia tied the knot on August 19. In 2020, the couple celebrated their first marriage anniversary together by revisiting the gardens where the ceremony was held.

Dixie D’Amelio denies accusations of disrespecting her family chef

Published: 18/Nov/2020 23:41

by Virginia Glaze
Dixie D'Amelio looks shocked after discovering snail on her plate.
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio is coming under fire due to the latest episode of her family YouTube series “Dinner with the D’Amelios,” after she appeared to turn her nose up at some snail prepared by her personal chef.

The November 16 YouTube video has gone viral for a number of reasons, especially after Charlie D’Amelio appeared to complain about not reaching 99 million followers within a year of scoring 1 million.

While she’s received her fair share of criticism over the topic, viewers’ eyes have since shifted to Dixie, who is likewise catching flak for her treatment of a dish created by the D’Amelio family chef.

During the episode, their chef — Chef Aaron May — snuck some snail onto Dixie’s plate, and it doesn’t look like the Connecticut native was super jazzed about the ordeal.

Chef Aaron May dinner with the D'Amelio family
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
Chef Aaron May cooked up a several-course meal for the D’Amelio family — a dinner that has since gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

“What is this?” she asked, looking completely bewildered after poking at the animal on her plate. When Chef May confirmed that it was, indeed, a snail, Dixie made a gagging motion and dramatically leaned away from the table.

“It’s actually an omen of good luck and fortune!” Chef May explained.

(Topic begins at 6:15)

Fans were quick to criticize Dixie for her comments on the meal, with many calling her entitled and rude to a qualified chef who had labored in the kitchen to provide them with the luxurious food.

“That was childish, spitting out and throwing up the food saying it was gross right in front of him,” one user wrote.

“This is honestly such a joke,” another said. “James was the only respectful one, poor chef.”

“Dude, y’all are disgusting,” another added. “Charli’s faces and Dixie ‘throwing up’? Be grateful. Some of us can’t have even have dinner every night. Get manners.”

YouTube comments Dixie and Charli D'Amelio chef
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
Commenters were quick to lash out at the D’Amelio sisters after Dixie freaked out over some snail on her plate.

Dixie has since responded to the backlash in an Instagram comment, clarifying that her reaction to the snail was all in good fun and that she is sincerely grateful for the hard work of Chef May.

“Chef Aaron May is a close family friend and we love him and everything he does,” she wrote. “…He was standing behind the camera telling me to eat a snail, knowing I would have a reaction. In no way would I ever want to come off as disrespectful, because it was all jokes.”

While some viewers have accepted D’Amelio’s statement, still others are continuing to be critical of the D’Amelio sisters’ table manners.

Chef May has yet to release a public statement on the matter at the time of publication.