PewDiePie reveals how dating Marzia motivated his YouTube success - Dexerto

During his November 18 upload, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg opened up to his audience about how his relationship with wife Marzia fueled him to become successful on YouTube.

With over 107 million subscribers to his channel in 2020, PewDiePie is easily one of the most popular entertainers in the world. However it wasn’t always that way, as the Swede began his humble roots playing games on YouTube over a decade ago.

For his latest upload, Kjellberg took a look back at his entire journey by going through his Instagram page from the very beginning. While reminiscing about the past, the star revealed how his long distance relationship with Marzia played a role in his success.

PewDiePie on how relationship made him “anxious” to succeed

The YouTuber decided to react to his Instagram timeline which chronicled his entire career over the last 10 years. Pewds gushed when he realized his first photo ever was him sharing a kiss with Marzia. “I’m glad this is my first photo. That’s very cute,” he said.

When Kjellberg reached the year 2012, he opened up about how difficult it was for him and Marzia to be apart from one another. “Me and Marzia had to go back to being long distance for a little while. This was the time I was really anxious,” he continued.

The 31-year-old then revealed how wanting to be back with her fueled him to succeed. “Because we came from two different countries, and I didn’t have the money to really come and visit, I was really hoping YouTube would work out so I could see my girlfriend… Or my future wife,” he laughed.

(Topic starts at 06:07)

The content creator also touched on his wedding in 2019, which he documented on his YouTube channel: “I know it’s cliche to say. But it really was the happiest day of my life.”

After dating for nearly a decade, Kjellberg and Marzia tied the knot on August 19. In 2020, the couple celebrated their first marriage anniversary together by revisiting the gardens where the ceremony was held.