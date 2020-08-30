PewDiePie responds to fans roasting him over Nintendo Switch mistake

During his August 30 upload, YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg responded to fans roasting him over his Nintendo Switch. The Swedish star hilariously responded to fans worried about how he docks his portable console.

For over the last decade, PewDiePie has been the face of online gaming for many viewers. The personality went from his humble roots playing horror games on YouTube in 2011, to amassing over 106 million subscribers to his channel in 2020.

During his latest video, the star reacted to a meme about his Nintendo Switch. The 30-year-old jokingly responded to fans worrying about how he docks the electronic device.

PewDiePie roasted over his Nintendo Switch

The YouTuber reacted to fan submissions during his latest episode of Last Week I Asked You. However, the star became floored when over 51k accounts upvoted a post on Reddit about the way he docks his Nintendo Switch.

"Came here to let Felix know that his switch isn't docked properly and having it sit like this can cause damage!" he read aloud. He then said "How? How would it cause damage?! 51,000 upvotes, are you kidding me?!"

Kjellberg then exclaimed, "I spent $2,000 on tambourines and you are only talking about the Switch!" referencing his August 23 upload where the Switch could be seen behind the ceiling-high tower he built out of 69 tambourines.

The Swede admitted that the console was too high on the dock, but then proceeded to joke about people being bothered by such a trivial thing by tilting his camera slightly off, and showing his phone not being connected properly.

(Topic starts at 2:32)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3HFTnUHAs0

Fans of PewDiePie really seemed bothered by his Switch docking habits. In the original post on the r/pewdiepiesubmissions subreddit, users explained how much the sight of his console was a distraction.

Redditor 'mimmiiiiii' exclaimed, "I physically cringed when I saw [the Nintendo Switch]. It wouldn't be able to sleep at night if I left my switch like that tbh. Maybe I'm just poor."

Nintendo Switch docking aside, the creator continues to crush it in 2020. The 30-year-old announced in May that he had signed a major deal with YouTube to stream exclusively on their platform.

The popular entertainer consistently pulls in 70k viewers per live stream, and has had as many as 180k watch him play hit titles like The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima.