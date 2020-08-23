PewDiePie finally finishes building his giant tambourine tower

After months of teasing, Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg finally built his massive tower of tambourines. The YouTube king took his Animal Crossing meme to ridiculous heights.

PewDiePie, for many, has become a pivotal face in internet culture. The Swedish star boasts over 106 million subscribers, and hosts a show called Meme Review that has had guests such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In his August 23 video, the content creator took his tambourine meme to the next level by building a massive tower out of the instruments. The 30-year-old brought his running gag to life in the most hilarious way.

PewDiePie erects tower out of 69 tambourines

Fans of the YouTuber were first introduced to the tambourine gag when the star played Animal Crossing back in April. The hilarious joke has become a recurring thing on his channel, along with his Floor Gang meme.

After months of joking around, PewDiePie finally made his wish come true and created a massive tower out of the instrument. For his August 23 upload, the entertainer spent over $2.3k to build his tambourine project.

The content creator then cut to his house, where massive boxes with 50 tambourines were shipped to him. "This cost more than your engagement ring," he joked to wife Marzia, before quickly realizing it would take forever to tape together 50 instruments, so he switched to glue.

After several attempts to speed up the process failed, he went back to the adhesive. "Someone might die if this falls!" he joked. The star finished his absurd creation by adding 19 more to get to the number '69' and had to climb a ladder to reach the top. He then celebrated by smacking the instruments and screaming "YES! YES! YES!"

(Topic starts at 18:51)

As far as whether he's truly finished with the tower, the YouTuber stated "Keep adding tambourines. We are gonna build it to the moon. To the moon, baby!" He ended the video saying that it was finished and joked, "They said I couldn't do it. But I did it!"

While many may know PewDiePie for his gaming content, the popular creator is also willing to go to great lengths for a meme. That even includes spending thousands of dollars to make a truly epic tambourine tower that reaches the ceiling.