PewDiePie explains why he doesn’t collaborate with other YouTubers often

On June 15, YouTube personality Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg tackled personal questions in an "assumptions" video, and opened up about why he doesn't work with other creators as often as he'd like to.

For many, PewDiePie has been the face of YouTube for nearly a decade. The content creator has come a long way from his humble roots in Sweden, as he's now the most followed individual on the platform with 105 million subscribers.

During his latest video, the star tackled "assumptions" about him in a question and answer style interview. The 30-year-old explained to viewers why he doesn't get to collaborate with others often.

Advertisement

PewDiePie on why he doesn't collaborate often

The entertainer tackled the "assumptions about me" trend on social media, where creators answer personal comments from viewers. During the segment, the Swede responded to a fan who believed he doesn't collaborate with new guests due to "disliking most of YouTube."

"That's not true. I collabed with Ninja, I collabed with James Charles and that was fun," he said, before opening up about why he doesn't work with other creators often. "I think it's more the fact that I don't like asking people "Hey you wanna collab?" ...It feels weird to me."

Advertisement

He admitted that while he likes working with other YouTubers, he dislikes asking others for things in general. "I don't know why. I just really hate asking people for stuff. I do enjoy it. I just don't like asking," he continued.

Pewds also explained to his audience that despite his outgoing personality on camera, he's actually shy. "I'm shy and I don't like it. That's the truth. I try to push myself to not be, but it's really hard. It comes across very obvious when I interact with other people online sometimes."

(Topic starts at 13:44.)

The star also addressed other subjects, such as fans running into him in real life, what his personality is like off camera, and why he struggles to talk about serious topics online.

Advertisement

PewDiePie announced on May 4 that he had signed a major deal with YouTube to stream exclusively on their platform.

The personality's shift towards live broadcasts in 2020 seems to have paid off, as he revealed he's having the most fun in a while making content because he gets to interact with fans.