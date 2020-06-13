Jake Paul allegedly "arrested" after 'looting' charges – but is it real?

YouTuber and Team 10 owner Jake Paul was allegedly "arrested" on June 13, following criminal charges filed against him for criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly on June 4 – but is it real?

The 23-year-old came under fire after videos were posted online of him being present during riots in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 30. He responded to the accusations, and claimed that while he was indeed there, he didn't participate in any illegal activities himself.

Law enforcement didn't see it that way though, and ruled him as somewhat complicit just by being in attendance, handing him criminal charges of criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly. Now, on June 13, a video has surfaced online of the YouTube star allegedly being "arrested" by police – but a lot of people have doubts surrounding the legitimacy of it.

Was Jake Paul arrested?

The video appears to show Jake getting put into the back of a police car outside his house by two male officers while the person recording it exclaims "We're on it, we're on it, dude!" as though to reassure him they'd get him out of custody as soon as they could.

"Jesus, bro..." they continue, as they pan the camera around to show another law enforcement vehicle parked next to the first one. "Bro, this is f**ked."

Jake Paul ARRESTED at his house... or so it seems but he’s faked this shit before so we can’t say for certain unfortunately :( pic.twitter.com/KT4hBRVZEX — Kavos (@KavosYT) June 13, 2020

The legitimacy of the "arrest" appears to be doubted by many online, especially due to the fact that neither cars have license plates on the front, or state a town or city on the side as is common with US police vehicles.

Twitter user '@Hey_Byrd' also pointed out that the cars "look awfully similar" to fake ones hired actors use when performing stunts – indicating that this could all be just an act for an upcoming video about the charges.

It's currently unclear at the time of writing as to whether the content creator was actually brought into custody or not, or whether it was simply staged for a future project. Jake was pranked by being "arrested" by fake cops for Curtis Lepore's YouTube channel in 2017, which also adds to the speculation.

Apparently Jake Paul got "arrested" but the police cars from the officers that "arrested" him look awfully similar to the ones actors use and don't have license plates either. Jake probably faked getting arrested again. pic.twitter.com/BLe5hseVbG — BYRD (@Hey_Byrd) June 13, 2020

Neither Jake or his brother Logan have spoken out about the incident on social media, leaving fans confused as to whether he's actually in custody or not.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Hoster from the Scottsdale PD, the YouTube star is due to appear in court "in a month" over the charges, so it's a mystery as to why they'd be arresting him now – if he actually was, of course.