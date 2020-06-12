Joe Rogan mortified over Bill Burr’s run-in with creepy yoga instructor

During the June 12 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, actor Bill Burr left the UFC commentator in tears of laughter and disgust over his story about a yoga instructor who took things too far.

Joe Rogan continues to be a dominant force in podcasting, pulling in millions of listeners with his hour-long program. The commentator interviews some of the most interesting people in the world, from Robert Downey Jr, to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

However during his latest episode, the UFC host became disgusted when guest Bill Burr recalled his run-in with a creepy yoga instructor. The two comedians hilariously traded war stories about bad experiences they've had with exercise classes.

Bill Burr's bizarre yoga teacher

During the episode of the JRE Podcast, Rogan and Burr got onto the topic of yoga classes, and their experiences with instructors. The host revealed his biggest pet peeve. "What annoys the f**k out of me is when they start giving you motivational advice, and tell you how to live your life," he said.

Burr then revealed he once had a teacher who revealed too much personal information."He would somehow steer it towards a subtle comment about love making. He was putting out a vibe that he was like good in bed. At the same time!" he exclaimed.

Rogan then let out a groan of disgust and said, "Ugh! That's a yoga guy move. Ugh. Christ!" Breaking into laughter, Burr followed up, and exclaimed, "He had the little ponytail. It was like a Will Ferrell character."

He then stated that the instructor would purposely avoid him. "What was hilarious, I was bad at yoga. I just remember when he would walk around the class, he would adjust people, he would always skip me."

(Topic starts at 2:22.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUM4KAunTng

However, it didn't end there. Rogan then shared his experience about a teacher who would like to sing. "This was the late 90s, and he would sing in class. It was so cheap. It was so disingenuous. He would do these yoga songs. I was like, you are so gross."

After the podcast host revealed his own horror story, Burr felt relieved and said "I'm glad I'm not the only one!" Laughing the UFC caster replied, "No. Yoga guys are famous for that!" before they both agreed that they also have had great experiences as well.

Weird yoga classes aside, Rogan continues to crush it with over 8.6 million subscribers to his YouTube channel alone. In May, he announced he had signed a major to deal with Spotify to bring his program exclusively to the platform by the end of 2020.