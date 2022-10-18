Passenger gets compensation after slamming airline for putting her between “obese” people

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

An American Airlines passenger was awarded compensation after ranting about the airline seating her between two overweight people.

The passenger and political commentator, Sydney Watson, posted her complaint on Twitter, tagging the official account for American Airlines.

In her tweet, Sydney complained: “I am currently – literally – WEDGED between two OBESE people on my flight. This is absolutely NOT acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine.

“But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for 3 hours,” the Australian said.

She also insisted that larger people should “buy two seats or don’t fly,” sparking backlash from many Twitter users who accused her of “fat shaming.”

Now, Sydney claims that the airline has given her compensation following her Twitter rant.

Passenger gets compensation from American Airlines

Initially, American Airlines replied to her on Twitter, saying “Our passengers come in all different sizes and shapes”, but that they were “sorry you were uncomfortable on your flight.”

But on October 17, Sydney shared another response she apparently received from American Airlines through her email, claiming they awarded her $150 as a “gesture of goodwill.”

The airline said it had been unable to move her to a new seat, but “sincerely regret the enjoyment and comfort of your flight AA was diminished due to another customer exceeding their seat’s space.”

It said: “Flight attendants were not able to make changes to the seating arrangement. I’m sure you know, in the future, you are always welcome to discuss the matter with our flight attendants.

“If we have other available seats, you’ll be allowed to move so that you can better enjoy your flight,” the airline supposedly told her.

The apparent compensation came as a surprise to many, as she was slammed for “public fat shaming” and showing “no compassion” following her controversial tweet.