Panera customer calls cops on staff for allegedly trying to steal her debit card

A Panera Bread customer went viral on TikTok, after revealing that she called the cops on an employee for allegedly almost stealing her debit card.

In a viral clip with 2.7 million views, TikToker Gabbie Egan revealed how she contacted the police and canceled her debit card after a Panera worker allegedly pocketed it.

The content creator said she went through the store’s drive-thru with her sick daughter to get grilled cheeses and tomato soups. “I’m doing a Target pick-up order [in the parking lot] on my phone and I realize, ‘Oh my gosh, she didn’t give me back my debit card or my receipt,” she recalled in the video.

Article continues after ad

Gabbie said she then went inside the store, where another employee who she recognized went to the back to search for her card. “She’s like, ‘We don’t have it.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean, ‘we don’t have it?’ I literally just came through,’” the TikToker said she responded.

The employee then went to check again but couldn’t find it. At this point, Gabbie began arguing with four different people at the front counter, until a male employee ran up holding her card saying: “We got it from her.”

Customer calls police on Panera employee

“We’ve been having this whole ordeal over my debit card and you had to get it out of some girl’s pocket?” Gabbie said, before asking for the employee’s information.

Article continues after ad

The TikToker said she called the police after leaving the store, not sure if they could do anything about the situation. She then went to the bank and canceled her card.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I don’t know if you took a picture of my card. I don’t know if you have my card information,” she said in the video. “I will not be getting tomato soup from Panera Bread anymore unless I have cash.”

In the comments, TikTok users said they were certain that the employee intended to steal Gabbie’s card.

“Yep she definitely was going to steal your card. I would have said ‘who had it’ until they told me,” one user wrote. “She was hoping no one would come back for it,” another added.

Article continues after ad

“I wanna know what happened to the worker because if they didn’t fire her, SIDE EYE,” a third said. “You did the right thing calling the police,” someone else shared.