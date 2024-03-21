Panera Bread customer hasn’t paid for drinks in “two years” thanks to this viral hack

A Panera Bread customer shared her genius hack to get a free drink from the restaurant. Here are the details.

TikToker and Panera Bread customer, redbull luvr, recently took to the platform to share her genius hack to get free drinks at Panera.

Saying that she hasn’t paid for drinks at the chain restaurant for at least “two years,” the customer was eager to reveal her tactics.

Panera employees have since reacted to her TikTok by saying they never really cared about giving away free drinks, and that it is mostly “corporate” who calls the shots.

Panera customer creates simple free drink hack

Redbull luvr explained in her now-viral TikTok that she subscribed to a former ‘free drink plan’ that Panera had.

However, when her free drink plan expired after three months, she was left wondering how she’d be able to get Panera’s charged lemonade for free.

After that, she said she went up to the drink fountain and grabbed a free cup “just like everybody else.” But, since Panera took away that option, redbull luvr was left to figure out one last way to get away with a free Panera drink.

Now, her hack is to simply walk up to the counter and ask an employee for a large cup. She said that if they told her ‘no,’ she would just make believe that she was ordering a large drink and go from there.

Viewers have since reacted to her viral story, with many Panera employees making their voices heard on the matter.

“I used to work there and my coworkers and me used to tell people to get any drink bc we don’t care,” said one viewer.

“We genuinely don’t care if u pay or not, its corporate that is wanting all the cups behind the counter so all day we hear ‘can I get a cup?’” said another.

Though the hack has proven successful for redbull luvr, it’s unknown if every Panera Bread location would be willing to give into her ways of asking for a free beverage.

