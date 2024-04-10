Target responds after customer goes viral by accidentally stealing a basket

A woman took to TikTok to unpack the items she’d bought at Target, but what she didn’t realize is that she’d accidentally taken the store’s basket home.

In a viral video that’s gone on to accumulate over 6 million views, a couple shared an incident that they claim happened after a visit to Target.

“How long was she in the kitchen before I started filming this mistake,” her husband Chris wrote in a text overlay of the video.

He films her unpacking all of the groceries from the Target basket, gently saying: “Um, babe.” She replies: “What” while rummaging through the basket and trying to figure out what he’s implying.

“I forgot the protein bars,” she says.”No, um, babe,” Chris says, clearly cracking up.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” she said to the camera.

There’s a long back and forth between the couple, with the woman completely oblivious to her error. He tells her that they have to go back to the store because of what she’d done.

“You brought the Target basket home and it’s on the kitchen counter,” he finally reveals. “Oh s**t,” she says, clearly dumbfounded.

After the video was posted on the platform, people couldn’t help but see the hilarity in the situation.

“The amount of time it took me to see the Target basket,” one wrote, also having not noticed the blunder.

“If you hadn’t pointed it out, that Target basket would’ve been in your house for the rest of time,” another said.

“Going to jail over a target basket,” one said, followed by a series of laughing emojis.

In fact, even Target’s corporate TikTok account chimed in, writing: “I knew I was missing something.” Though, they’ve since deleted that comment.

