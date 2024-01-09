Older man sharing whiskey with neighbor is melting everyone’s hearts

An older man joyfully invited the guy next door to enjoy a bottle of whiskey together in a heartwarming video.

Being an older and sociable person in a neighborhood full of younger people can be difficult, but such setbacks didn’t get in the way of one man who was itching to meet his neighbor down the street.

Knocking on the door of his younger neighbor around 11 PM, the two men shared a comical dialogue before drinking a bottle of whiskey together.

Viewers of the viral TikTok have since commented on how heartwarming the man’s intentions were, saying they wished their neighbors had that type of energy.

Viewers said they’d open the door for the older man “zero questions asked”

Ian Zollos was at the grocery store around midnight when he received an alert on his phone that someone was at his doorstep. However, the older man was not alone, as he brought a bottle of Jameson Black Barrel Whiskey along with him.

Though Zollos wasn’t home, he was able to talk through his doorbell, which also recorded their conversation.

As the older man stepped to Zollos’ door, he happily grinned with the bottle in hand, saying, “I’m your neighbor, open your door brother.”

He continued, “Get home, brother. We’re gonna drink this stuff… I’ll see ya in a few minutes, alright?”

Zollos then uploaded a follow-up video to show him and the older man’s meetup where they were standing in the kitchen drinking and eating together.

Viewers of the viral moment instantly fell in love with the new neighbor, saying, “I’m opening that door 0 questions asked. Welcome home big dawg.”

And, “That’s not a neighbor, that’s a neighbro.”

Others even wished they had a neighbor and friend like that, as many viewers felt the moment was relatable.

