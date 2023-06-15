OhnePixel fans start viral troll that he died after taking a break from Twitch streaming

Fans of the popular Twitch streamer ohnePixel have started a viral hoax that he has passed away – after the German streamer simply took a few days off from his usual daily schedule of streams.

Although relatively new to Twitch fame, ohnePixel’s stream has been growing rapidly over the past twelve months, with his average viewership in May spiking to as much as 29,000.

This put him among the biggest streamers on the whole platform, as he became the most popular CS:GO streamer by far, co-streaming the BLAST Paris Major.

Following the major’s conclusion though, Ohne, real name Mark, has slowed down the streams, taking a week-long break at the time of writing. Given this was unusual, and came announced, some fans actually began to worry about him, asking what had happened.

Is ohnePixel dead?

No, ohnePixel is alive and well. However, if you have seen the countless TikToks and Twitter memes, you may have been led to believe otherwise.

On June 14, six days after his last stream, the ‘ohnePixel‘ TikTok account posted a video captioned “Cya soon, lil bro”. The video was a compilation of ohnePixel clips, and said “fly high Mark.”

This video quickly went viral, racking up almost 2 million views in 24 hours. Since then, a number of other TikTok’s all leaning into the joke that the streamer had passed were posted. Even fellow CS:GO streamer PSP1G got in on the fun, with a Tweet suggesting Ohne had died in 2023.

