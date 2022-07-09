OfflineTV partners with McDonald’s as First Food and Beverage Sponsor

Emma Hill . 6 hours ago

Big-name fast-food chain McDonald’s has been named as gaming organization Offline TV’s First Food Beverage Sponsor.

Boasting some of the most popular streamers in the community including Pokimane, Disguised Toast, and LilyPichu, OTV has grown a dedicated fanbase over the years.

Along with the likes of One True King and 100 Thieves, OTV has certified its title as a leading streaming organization since its formation in 2017.

So, it was only a matter of time before one of the world’s biggest fast-food restaurants would team up with one of the biggest content-creating groups in streaming to further its influence.

McDonald’s teams up with OTV

On July 2, OTV’s circle of content creators attended the Anime Expo in Los Angeles where its partnership with McDonald’s officially kicked off.

During the event, fans had the chance to pick up a plethora of limited-edition merchandise and got to come face-to-face with OTV’s famous names as well as a couple of the group’s friends.

Speaking to PRNewswire, OTV co-founder Scarra said: “As someone who grew up with late night drive-thru runs, it’s an honor to team up with McDonald’s to bring great experiences to our fans.”

Instagram: Scarra William ‘Scarra’ Li co-founded OTV with his then-manager Chris Chan in 2017.

He added: “This partnership has so much in store – from unique conventions as well as trips to other countries – we’re really excited to make more unique content and share all our upcoming adventures with our fans.”

McDonald’s Senior Director of Cultural Engagement Elizabeth Campbell stated that the move was to gain a better connection with customers by “spending time” with them in “online communities.” As well as to help “amplify voices from different backgrounds, knowing how diverse the gaming community is.”

This isn’t the first McDonald’s and streaming collab we’ve seen. In 2021, the chain teamed up with FaZe Clan to create a content series focusing on diversity and inclusion.