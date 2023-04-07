Odablock says he’s moving to Kick after Twitch treated him like “sh*t”

During a live stream, content creator Odablock explained that his recent move to Kick was because Twitch treated him like “s**t.”

As Twitch’s newest rival in the streaming space, Kick has already won the support of high-profile content creators. A few creators, including GM Hikaru Nakamura, have even abandoned Twitch to start anew on the up-and-coming platform.

Rumor has it that several more prominent internet personalities will eventually jump ship, as well. It hardly comes as a surprise, though, given that Kick seems more creator-friendly on paper.

For one, the newer service promises a 95/5 revenue split in favor of streamers, whereas Twitch offers a 50/50 split. Less strict community guidelines constitute another plus in Kick’s winning column over the competition.

Odablock explains why he left Twitch for Kick

Late in the evening on April 6, streamer Odablock officially announced his move to the Kick platform. Those curious about the shift received a concrete answer from the content creator during a recent stream.

Odablock told followers that he’d had the privilege of speaking directly to the owners of Kick on more than one occasion.

With respect to communication during his tenure at Twitch, the streamer had this to say: “Every time I got banned on Twitch, or I didn’t know what was going on, I didn’t get a message back…”

He continued, “…Twitch has always treated me like s**t, but I just stay on it because it’s my job at the end of the day.”

Odablock went on to say that, so far, Kick has been “very good” to him, and he’s happy with the platform.

For now, Kick is still working on ironing out the kinks. The streaming company just came under fire for removing one person’s username and passing it on to a better-known creator. Hopefully, these issues and others merely count as easy-to-fix growing pains.