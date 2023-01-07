North West transforms into dad Kanye in viral TikTok with mom Kim Kardashian

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

North West and Kim Kardashian have gone viral on TikTok after North appeared to dress up as her father, Kanye West, with the post going on to get over 40 million views.

Kim Kardashian and her nine-year-old daughter, North West, have a huge audience on TikTok thanks to their shared account ‘kimandnorth.’

The mother-daughter duo is constantly participating in the latest trends to take over the app, and they regularly garner millions of likes and views.

In a video posted on January 5, North appeared to dress up as her father, Kanye West, in a viral clip that has caused a stir on social media.

In the clip, the pair lip-synced to a sped-up version of Kanye’s 2013 song ‘Bound 2.’ North also styled her look after her father, too, pulling her hair back under a black cap, as well as a fake goatee.

The video immediately took off on TikTok, and although Kim and North’s comments are turned off for all of their uploads, fans quickly started reacting to the clip in their own videos, prompting thousands of comments.

“Lol Kim really is down for anything when it comes to North’s ideas,” one comment with 15,000 likes on a reupload of the video read.

“I needed to instantly find a comment section for this,” said another.

“This was North’s idea 10000%” said a different user.

The original video now has over seven million likes and 40 million views, and the clip has quickly spread across social media.

Kanye has previously publicly expressed his disapproval regarding North being on TikTok, though Kim revealed on a podcast in December the various restrictions she has in place for her daughter to be able to use the app. This includes having the comments turned off across all their uploads, and only being able to use the app on Kim’s phone.